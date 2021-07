The extraordinary individuals who founded our nation have been often praised for their various abilities and accomplishments, but they have not been sufficiently celebrated for their willingness to admit error and entirely reverse course. All of the principal architects of our nation, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison, fervently believed that political parties were a great evil and their advent a sign of social corruption and decline. Yet, before the end of Washington’s first term as president, Jefferson and Madison founded what is now the Democratic Party in order to combat the incumbent government’s policies and elect different people to enact sounder ones. Acting in defense of a disgusted Washington, Alexander Hamilton responded in kind, and the party system no one wanted was born.