The German competition watchdog has advised pumping up draft regulations crafted by the European Union (EU), Financial Times (FT) reported Wednesday (July 14). Andreas Mundt, head of the German watchdog said the EU draft regulations are “narrow” and might not be able to tap anti-competitive behaviors from technology companies like Google and Facebook, the article said. Mundt called on Brussels to improve its Digital Markets Act away from targeting previous cases of abuse of dominance to mandate behavior.