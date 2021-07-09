Houston man arrested for armed robbery in Rayne

On the morning of Friday, July 9, at 7:47 a.m., officers with the Rayne Polcie Department responded to a 911 call from a local business regarding a robbery in progress. Officers learned a customer was pumping fuel at a Rayne business when he was approached by a male, later identified as William Craig Albert, 43, of Houston, Texas, asking for $5. The customer told Albert he did not carry cash; at which time, Albert allegedly lifted his shirt to show a pistol to the customer while saying, "You sure you don't have $5." In response, the customer gave Albert cash.