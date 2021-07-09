Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston man arrested for armed robbery in Rayne

By Editorial
raynetoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the morning of Friday, July 9, at 7:47 a.m., officers with the Rayne Polcie Department responded to a 911 call from a local business regarding a robbery in progress. Officers learned a customer was pumping fuel at a Rayne business when he was approached by a male, later identified as William Craig Albert, 43, of Houston, Texas, asking for $5. The customer told Albert he did not carry cash; at which time, Albert allegedly lifted his shirt to show a pistol to the customer while saying, "You sure you don't have $5." In response, the customer gave Albert cash.

www.raynetoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Albert, TX
County
Acadia Parish, LA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Acadia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Rayne, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Acadia Parish Jail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy