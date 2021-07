SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 12: Austin Shenton #72 of the Seattle Mariners at bat in the second inning during an intrasquad game. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) It’s hard to be a Seattle Mariners prospect right now. There are so many big names at the top that many good prospects are hidden in the shadows. I guess for us it’s a good problem to have but we need to shine the light into the shadows every once in a while.