AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Ravens

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jets’ HC Robert Saleh spoke about how the identity of the Jets will develop under his coaching as the team goes forward as a group into the 2021 season. “The identity of the team is going to happen organically. If you try to force-feed an identity to what you want it to be as an individual, I think sometimes you counteract what you want to get done. And that’s an organic identity that will flow a heck of a lot more than something that’s force-fed.” Saleh said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv. “Our identity is not going to reveal itself until we see adversity. Everyone loves being a part of winning and everyone loves being a part of good things. But what’s going to happen when you hit adversity and things are not going your way? We’re going to have a lot of ebbs and flows. There are going to be a lot of great moments. There are going to be a lot of hair-pulling moments. But at the end of the day, that’s what’s going to shape this football team.”

