Browns QB Baker Mayfield said that they are walking into the 2021 season with high expectations and must stay focused on their goals. “We definitely had a lot of conversations about, you know, expectations come within our own locker room,” Mayfield said, via Baillie Burmaster of Cleveland 19. “You set your own standards. You can’t listen to the outside stuff and that’s what matters. You can feed into the good stuff or the bad and it’s all going to negatively affect you. So we have to do a good job of keeping our guys focused one day, one week at a time.”