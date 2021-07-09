Cancel
Miami, FL

Miami Hurricanes land four-star CB Chris Graves from Fort Myers

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Hurricanes are back on the commitment scoreboard after missing on a few recent recruiting targets to announce college pledges in the past week. Four-star athlete Chris Graves picked UM over Florida, South Carolina and LSU in a Friday evening announcement that aired on CBS Sports HQ. A two-way player that also returns kicks, Graves figures to play cornerback at Miami, although more of his high school tape is at receiver. His main recruiters on the Hurricanes’ coaching staff were defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson and cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke.

