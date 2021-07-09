Cancel
ProPublica Local Reporting Network Partner Amy Silverman Named Arizona Journalist of the Year

By ProPublica
ProPublica
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProPublica Local Reporting Network partner Amy Silverman is the recipient of the 2020 Virg Hill Journalist of the Year Award, Arizona’s most prestigious journalism award. The honor given by the Arizona Press Club is named for Hill, a popular and witty political columnist and reporter for the Phoenix Gazette who died of a heart attack in 1969 while covering the state House of Representatives. The award goes to the writer or editor who, in the opinion of the judges, had the best portfolio of work during 2020.

