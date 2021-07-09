Cancel
Newark, NJ

The LCS Championship Finals will be open to fans

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LCS Summer Finals are easily the most important event in NA’s domestic calendar. This year’s event, however, is going by a new name – the LCS Championship – in a new partnership with Grubhub. What hasn’t changed is that only the top eight teams from the 2021 Summer Split will get the chance to take part when the two day elimination tournament kicks off on August 28. Oh, and fans will finally be welcomed back, too.

