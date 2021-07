How much do you trust Mike McCarthy? That’s a big question for Cowboys fans going forward. When McCarthy was hired, there was already somewhat of a split about him. On one hand, he had won a Super Bowl and had the Green Bay Packers as perennial contenders for the big game. There was a lot of success in Green Bay. On the other hand, his departure was pretty inglorious, and there were discussions about whether he actually held Aaron Rodgers back with an offense that didn’t maximize his skills.