Michael Gellerman shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic

PGA Tour
 6 days ago

Michael Gellerman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his day tied for 53rd at 5 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

