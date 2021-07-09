Michael Gellerman shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Kyle Stanley (+5000) … This is the 10-year anniversary of his runner-up finish to Steve Stricker’s threepeat at the John Deere Classic. It’s one of five top 25s contributing to an 8-for-10 record. For a talent primarily known as a ball-striker’s ball-striker, that he’s been to convert on his chances with better-than-average performance overtime is proof for his level of comfort for TPC Deere Run. His scoring average in 36 rounds on the track is 68.75. Also strides in having connected seven straight paydays. Sits a customary 39th in fairways hit, 11th in greens in regulation and third in proximity to the hole, so an eighth consecutive cut made is the lowest of expectations this week.