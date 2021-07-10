Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

J.B. Holmes putts well but delivers a 5-over 17 second round in the John Deere Classic

PGA Tour
 6 days ago

J.B. Holmes hit 0 of 3 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Holmes finished his day in 154th at 6 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

www.pgatour.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Deere Classic#Deere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfCBS Sports

2021 British Open odds: Open Championship picks, predictions from computer model that nailed Jon Rahm's win

With the U.S. Open now in the rearview mirror, the sprint to the 2021 Open Championship is underway, as the last major of the year will tee off Thursday, July 15. Traveling across the pond to Royal St George's Golf Club in England is a trip many golfers are looking forward to after last year's Open Championship was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Open Championship 2021 will be the 149th edition of the tournament and the 51st to take place on English soil.
GolfGolf.com

Why Sergio Garcia required a police escort at the Open Championship

Sergio Garcia’s Open Championship got off to a slow start. And that was just getting to the course. Garcia was set to tee off in the first round at Royal St. George’s at 10:31 a.m. local time. He planned to get to the course at 9 a.m. Things didn’t quite work out that way.
GolfPGA Tour

Troy Merritt putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt makes a 34-foot birdie putt at the par-3 15th hole. In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 10th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
GolfUSA Today

Photos: John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run

The PGA Tour visits TPC Deere Run this week for the John Deere Classic. In 2021, they’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of the event. The 2020 edition was canceled due to COVID. The field this week is highlighted by Brian Harman and Daniel Berger, the eighth- and ninth-ranked golfers, respectively, in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Also, Dylan Frittelli is back as the reigning champion of the John Deere Classic from 2019.
GolfPGA Tour

The First Look: John Deere Classic

The John Deere Classic returns to the PGA TOUR schedule after a one-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks the 50th playing of the beloved Quad Cities tournament. Dylan Frittelli returns to defend his title from 2019. FIELD NOTES: Steve Stricker will tee it up, skipping the...
GolfCBS Sports

2021 John Deere Classic scores: Luke List takes solo lead after Round 2 at TPC Deere Run

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) -- Luke List has a happy and healthy home life with his newborn son, and he felt pretty good about his golf game Friday in the John Deere Classic. List ran off seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round, his only par on a 12-foot birdie chance on the 15th hole, and posted an 8-under 63. That gave him a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz going into the weekend at the TPC Deere Run.
GolfPGA Tour

Expert Picks: John Deere Classic

Daniel Berger sits 23rd in the FedExCup standings entering the John Deere Classic. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images) How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
GolfPGA Tour

DraftKings preview: John Deere Classic

Russell Henley is one of the favorites entering the John Deere Classic. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) With one week to go before the Open Championship, the PGA TOUR heads into Illinois for its traditional stop at the John Deere Classic. This event has been held at TPC Deere Run since 2000, a D.A. Weibring designed venue that plays as a par 71 at approximately 7,268 yards. The venue features pure Bentgrass greens and again is a course that the PGA TOUR pros have traditionally gone very low at—it yielded a 69.510 scoring average in 2019. This is another full-field, 156-man event and was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Dylan Frittelli ($7,800, +5500) won here by two shots at 21-under over Russell Henley ($9,900, +2000) in 2019.
Silvis, ILThe Decatur Daily

Munoz enters final round of John Deere Classic with lead

SILVIS, Ill. — Sebastian Munoz tried to imagine what Saturday at the John Deere Classic would have felt like without electronic scoreboards around the golf course. It would have created a lot less stress. In rain-softened conditions at the TPC Deere Run, everyone knew that making birdies was the only way to stay in the game.
GolfGolf.com

2021 John Deere Classic tee times: First round groupings for Thursday

The 2021 John Deere Classic kicks off Thursday, July 8, at TPC Deere Run in Illinois. You can find full first round tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. We only have one week to go before the 2021 Open Championship at Royal St. George’s, the final men’s major of the year. But before we hop on a flight across the Atlantic, there’s some business to be taken care of stateside in Illinois.
GolfGolf.com

2021 Open Championship tee times: Second round groupings for Friday

The 2021 Open Championship continues on Friday, July 16, with the second round at Royal St. George’s. You can find full second round tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Notable groupings for Open Championship Round 2. Not a lot of people were talking about Jordan...
GolfPGA Tour

Chez Reavie delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the first at the John Deere Classic

Chez Reavie hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 3rd at 7 under with Camilo Villegas and Hank Lebioda; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
GolfPGA Tour

Cut prediction: John Deere Classic

74 players at -2 or better (T52) 1. Sebastian Munoz (T1, -8, 12.5%) 2. Chez Reavie (T3, -7, 6.9%) 3. Hank Lebioda (T3, -7, 6.7%) 4. Chesson Hadley (T1, -8, 6.0%) 5. Ryan Moore (6, -6, 5.5%) 6. Camilo Villegas (T3, -7, 4.8%) 7. Doug Ghim (T7, -5, 4.0%) 8....
GolfPGA Tour

Andrew Putnam shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Andrew Putnam chips the 79-foot approach within 5-feet of the cup to finish with a birdie on the par-4 14th hole. Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 103rd at 1 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
GolfPGA Tour

Strong putting brings Roger Sloan a 7-under 64 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Roger Sloan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Sloan finished his day tied for 18th at 8 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Comments / 0

Community Policy