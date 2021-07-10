Chance of Allen Robinson Deal Looking Bleak

There are still six days until the deadline for Allen Robinson to sign a new contract.

NFL Network has decided to call it quits. Tom Pelissero reported on NFL Network's Total Access that, "At this point, it seems unlikely a long-term deal will get done."

Citing no source, unnamed or otherwise, Pelissero did point out how there have been "no substantive talks" between the sides.

Robinson is currently set to play on a franchise free agent tag of $17.98 million for this year.

At $17.98 million, Robinson has the highest cap hit of any Bears player this year. Robert Quinn is second at $14.7 million. Khalil Mack would have been higher but is third after agreeing to a contract restructuring to give the team salary cap space.

If there is no deal with Robinson, as the report suggests, then the Bears could try to sign him again next year, let him leave as a free agent or place the tag on him a second time. The beginning of the franchise tag period next season is March 8, 2022 and free agency begins March 16 at 3 p.m.

Thinking ahead to a second tag for Robinsons seems presumptuous. The Bears may not even want to spend that money on a receiver then.

Linebacker Roquan Smith will be in the final year of his contract in 2022 and will want a contract extension for 2023. There could be other deals they need to produce, like one for guard James Daniels.

Working on the side of the Bears then could be the salary cap because it should rise to closer to the level it normally would have been before the pandemic hit. This year it's 8% lower than in 2020, and drops rarely happen.

