For the first time since 2018, the Giants will have multiple representatives at the All-Star Game. As expected, right-hander Kevin Gausman and shortstop Brandon Crawford were named All-Stars when Major League Baseball unveiled full rosters on Sunday, joining Buster Posey, who was voted in as the National League’s starting catcher last week. All three will be making the trip to Denver, which will host the 2021 All-Star Game on July 13.