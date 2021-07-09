Patton Kizzire rebounds from poor front in second round of the John Deere Classic
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kizzire finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.www.pgatour.com
Comments / 0