Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Osaka's stance on mental health

By Titilayo Okuwa
fox4now.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHWEST FLORIDA — The spark Naomi Osaka lit earlier this year is turning into a flame. The star tennis player opened up in a Times Magazine article about the experience that lead her to become the face of mental health for athletes. “It’s still so new to me and I...

www.fox4now.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Drugs#Times Magazine#French#American#Eppcouselling Com#Swflresourcelink Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TennisPosted by
HollywoodLife

Naomi Osaka Reveals Meghan Markle Helped Her After Mental Health Struggles At French Open

Naomi Osaka thanked Meghan Markle, who reached out to her when she pulled out of the French Open to work on her mental health. Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, 23, listed Meghan Markle, 39, as one of many celebrities who offered her support when she withdrew from the French Open to focus on her mental health in a new Time op-ed. After thanking friends and family for sticking by her side, Naomi showed her appreciation to the celebrities who had her back. “I also want to thank those in the public eye who have supported, encouraged and offered such kind words,” she wrote.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Naomi Osaka Reflects On Her Mental Health Break: 'You Can Never Please Everyone'

Naomi Osaka wrote an essay for Time in which she discussed the “key lessons” she has learned since saying publicly that she was prioritizing her mental health. The four-time Grand Slam champion wrote in the piece, which was published Thursday, that her journey took “an unexpected path” and that she learned a lot after openly discussing her mental health.
TennisPosted by
Forbes

Naomi Osaka Calls For Revamped Press Conference Format And ‘Mental Health Days’ For Pro Athletes

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, in a first-person essay on mental health published Thursday in Time magazine, suggested that the Women’s Tennis Association's traditional press-conference format is "out of date" and in "great need of a refresh," and argued that professional athletes should be afforded the right to occasionally take a break from press obligations without fear of being reprimanded or fined.
Mental HealthIbj.com

Editorial: It’s time to invest in employees’ mental health

In the hubbub of workers returning to the office, adopting hybrid schedules or converting to largely remote working environments, it’s easy to get caught up in logistics. Will meetings be on Zoom or in person or both? Does the company need to pay for parking for workers coming in once a week? Does everyone actually need an assigned desk?
Mental Healthmaqnews.com

Mental health region hires children’s coordinator

The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Board amended its contract with Robert Young Center in the Quad Cities to include a children’s coordinator of behavioral health services position. The region’s governing board allocated $200,000, including salary and benefits, travel, mileage, computer and phone, for the new position. The state requires the...
Phillips County, COholyokeenterprise.com

Rule Yourself Apparel promotes physical, mental health

Kaison Kinnie, who will be a senior at Holyoke JR/SR High School in the fall, was recently awarded the Phillips County Economic Impact and Opportunity Scholarship. The scholarship is meant to recognize young people between the ages of 12-21 who have contributed to, have the desire to, or have fostered the overall economic growth, economic innovation, community development or entrepreneurial spirit of Phillips County.
Mental Healthbaltimorenews.net

Mom's Mental Health Matters: 5 ways to take care of your mental health as a working mom

Stable mental health is the key to healthy living. It means people with good mental health can experience emotions of excitement and sadness in a healthy way. A variety of factors can affect your mental function and health. These factors can be as simple as being sleep-deprived, lack of routine, complex relationships, work environment, or major accidents. Working moms, in particular, face enormous challenges, when it comes to staying mentally healthy. Women often face different mental health challenges than men. While some men may act out externally due to depression, women are more likely to experience internal fatigue, sadness, stress, anxiety, phobias, or hesitation to be active.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

‘Athletes are humans’: Naomi Osaka writes on becoming ‘face of mental health’ in Time magazine story

Naomi Osaka has said her intention was never to “inspire revolt” against media obligations for sportspeople as she opened up about her discomforting yet necessary role as the voice of mental health for athletes.The four-time grand slam champion has written a cover feature for Time magazine entitled: "It’s OK not to be OK”, speaking in detail about the recent controversy that began with her missing a press conference at the French Open.“Athletes are humans,” she wrote, adding that she still stands by her decision in France. In the article she proposes that players be given time off from their contractual...
Mental HealthMedscape News

A clinical approach to pharmacotherapy for personality disorders

DSM-5 defines personality disorders (PDs) as the presence of an enduring pattern of inner experience and behavior that “deviates markedly from the expectations of the individual’s culture, is pervasive and inflexible, has an onset in adulthood, is stable over time, and leads to distress or impairment.”[1] As a general rule, PDs are not limited to episodes of illness, but reflect an individual’s long-term adjustment. These disorders occur in 10% to 15% of the general population; the rates are especially high in health care settings, in criminal offenders, and in those with a substance use disorder (SUD).[2] PDs nearly always have an onset in adolescence or early adulthood and tend to diminish in severity with advancing age. They are associated with high rates of unemployment, homelessness, divorce and separation, domestic violence, substance misuse, and suicide.[3]
Mental HealthDuluth News Tribune

Health Fusion: What the COVID shutdown reveals about teens' mental health

The COVID-19 shutdown was tough for many people. Life changed and we stayed home. Researchers from Ohio State University and Kenyon College wanted to find out about teens' mood, anxiety levels, closeness to family and friends and other issues during the pandemic. They enlisted young men and teenage boys to participate and found that one-third of them reported worsening moods. And they found that negative-trending moods and higher levels of anxiety were more likely in those who were older, came from higher socioeconomic status tiers, and those who felt decreasing closeness to friends and family. Also, those who had a history of anxiety and depression were more likely to experience a worsening of symptoms.
Mental Healththedoctorstv.com

The Top 5 Underdiagnosed Mental Health Conditions

Your mental health is just as important as your physical health, and it is has been particularly important to stay on top of your well-being in the last year. HuffPo reports that "less than half of those who meet diagnostic criteria for psychological disorders are identified by doctors" and they name the top 5 underdiagnosed mental health conditions and the signs to look for that may indicate a mental health concern.
Mental Healthbrady-today.com

How the Side Gig Economy Can Be a Benefit for Mental Health

Editor's Note - This is a special guest article submitted to Brady Today by Elijah Dawson. Mental health matters, but so does having a source of income. Yet, mental health struggles can make holding down a traditional job very difficult. Thankfully the growing side gig economy is helping to tackle this complex problem and making work easier for more people. Keep reading to find out more about side gigs, mental health, and how you can get started.
TennisPosted by
POPSUGAR

Naomi Osaka Explains the Importance of Taking Care of Your Mental Health in a Powerful Essay

In May, Naomi Osaka announced that she was withdrawing from the French Open after she was fined $15,000 for skipping a press conference following her first-round win in the tournament. In June, she withdrew from Wimbledon, and her team released a statement that she was "taking some personal time with friends and family." On July 8, Osaka opened up about her decision to take care of her mental health in a personal essay for Time magazine.
Mental Healthfinehomesandliving.com

Stigma Surrounding Mental Health: What Should Be Done to Overcome It

It's normal for many people to ask for professional help and treatment whenever they get injured or sick. But sadly, for some who are experiencing mental illnesses such as hopelessness, isolation, loneliness, anxiety,. And depression, asking for help isn't always the top solution. They often stay quiet, thinking that others...

Comments / 1

Community Policy