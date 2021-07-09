Cancel
Photography

Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s left of the Champlain South tower in Surfside, Fla. is demolished; Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way past St. Petersburg, Fla.; Zaila Avant-garde, 14, becomes the first African-American winner of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at Walt Disney World Resort; fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument during an Independence Day celebration at the National Mall. See 15 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

