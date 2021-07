In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Patrick Rodgers gets up-and-down from the thick rough just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole. In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 23rd at 12 under; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Na and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Scott Brown, Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 16 under.