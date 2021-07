The expansion draft is coming up July 21 and Seattle Kraken will be selecting one player from thirty teams. The Seattle Kraken have the second largest analytical staff in the NHL and will likely use analytics when selecting players. There are lots of different stats that can be found with analytics, but “Evolving-Hockey” has made a “WAR” stat (wins above replacement), WAR is a statistic which calculates how much of an impact a player has to a team to winning games compared to expected. Its commonly used in Baseball, but is working its way into the NHL.