3 healthcare jobs that don’t require a college degree

Q: Should my child receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to in-person school in August?. Dr. Irene Papaconstadopoulos, Pediatrician, Child and Adolescent Maui Physicians/CHAMPS Pediatrics: As a pediatrician, I’ve been hearing this question a lot from parents. I have seen first-hand how dangerous COVID-19 can be for people of all ages and I do recommend you consider vaccinating your child if they qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that is now available has been approved by the CDC for children as young as 12 years old. This approval means that after a rigorous research and testing process, studies have found it is safe and effective for kids in this age group.