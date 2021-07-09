Cancel
3 healthcare jobs that don’t require a college degree

Maui News
 11 days ago

Believe it or not, there’s a hidden upside to a volatile job market: the ability to make a change. Increased disruption often leads people to start thinking about new career options. Sometimes this is the result of an unexpected layoff or job dissatisfaction, but sometimes in our career journeys we take moments to pause, reflect, and just think about what else is out there, which is a common reaction to a work world marked by uncertainty–and it just might lead us to new and more satisfying opportunities.

Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Healthcare job fair scheduled

Medical professionals interested in a job are invited to attend the 2021 Healthcare Job Fair on July 21 from 2-5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites Conference Center, 3600 SW 38th Ave., in Ocala. The free event, sponsored by CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion, features healthcare businesses recruiting to fill...
Family RelationshipsFuturity

College degree benefits health of graduate’s parents

Adult children’s educational attainment has an impact on their parents’ mental and physical health, according to a new study. The researchers used a new wave of data from a survey launched in 1994 to further extend the geometry linking educational attainment and health that demonstrates another dimension of the intergenerational effects of completing college.
EducationBeaver County Times

The economy needs millions of workers. So why can't college grads find jobs?

After more than a year of virtual classes and the loss of an on-campus, rite-of-passage experience, millions of newly minted college graduates need jobs. U.S. businesses, coping with the direst labor shortages on record, need workers. Millions of them. It would seem like a match tailored for a post-COVID-19 recovery...
Madison, NJdrew.edu

10 Jobs for Graduates With an Economics Degree

If you’re the analytical type, fascinated by the world around you, then an economics major might be a good choice for you. A degree in economics can help you get started in many areas, including public policy and finance. You can use an economics degree to study industry trends, labor...
Salt Lake City, UTFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Is a college degree worth it these days?

SALT LAKE CITY — College enrollment has been going down across the country. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, spring enrollment fell to 16.9 million from 17.5 million. Current term enrollment estimates show only seven states with increased enrollment. Utah is number two on that list with 4.7%...
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

College offers human services technology degree

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is offering a new degree program in human services technology. The curriculum prepares students for entry-level positions in institutions and agencies that provide social, community and educational services. Students will demonstrate awareness of human behavior and development from a biological, psychological and sociological perspective.
Collegesthekatynews.com

3 Effective Ways to Choose a Degree Program in College

It may be hard to believe, but 10 years ago you started working at your current company. While you’ve had a few small promotions and raises over the years, recently you’ve decided it’s time to go to college to earn a degree. This way, you can either move up more easily within your company or switch paths entirely.
Springfield, ILfoxillinois.com

Colleges encouraged to require vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Community colleges and higher education institutions now have a better idea of the guidelines for a safe return to campus this coming fall. The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) and the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) released updated guidance on Monday. The update puts the...
CollegesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without A College Degree

College graduates tend to earn much higher wages than workers with no more than a high school diploma. The median wage for workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher was over $74,000 in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a median of $41,184 for workers who are high school graduates with no college. Yet […]
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
California StateRidgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest educators react to changing California mask mandates for schools

It was a confusing week in California public health policy for education, as the state flipped and flopped on whether to require mask-wearing by students in schools. California as of Thursday evening will emphasize vaccination for everyone eligible and "universal masking in schools, which enables no minimum physical distancing" as well as "access to a robust COVID-19 testing program as an additional safety layer" according to the state website at https://bit.ly/3z0p5je.
Babson Park, FLwebber.edu

What Jobs Can I Do with a Teaching Degree?

We’ve all been encouraged by the great teachers in our lives to get to where we are today. Teaching is a flexible, valuable degree that puts you on the fast track to a career full of creativity and fun. So, once you’ve trained, what jobs can you do with a teaching degree?
Ohio Statewosu.org

Ohio's Unemployment Rate Increases To 5.2% In June

Ohio's unemployment rate continued to tick upward last month. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released its monthly unemployment rate report on Friday, citing an increase from 5% in May to 5.2% in June. This comes despite the state adding 31,300 nonagricultural jobs. The report stated the number...
Frankfort, KYPioneer News

Don’t let financial aid deadlines for college get past your attention

FRANKFORT -- High school seniors should keep a close eye on deadlines when applying for college financial aid, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). “Our administration puts education first because it’s one of the most important investments a student can make in their future,” said Gov. Andy...
Kula, HIMaui News

Healthwise Maui

Q: Should my child receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to in-person school in August?. Dr. Irene Papaconstadopoulos, Pediatrician, Child and Adolescent Maui Physicians/CHAMPS Pediatrics: As a pediatrician, I’ve been hearing this question a lot from parents. I have seen first-hand how dangerous COVID-19 can be for people of all ages and I do recommend you consider vaccinating your child if they qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that is now available has been approved by the CDC for children as young as 12 years old. This approval means that after a rigorous research and testing process, studies have found it is safe and effective for kids in this age group.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Unemployment Rises in June

BALTIMORE (July 16, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland’s total jobs decreased by 6,400 and the unemployment rate increased to 6.2%. “Today’s jobs report is further evidence of the ongoing...
Hawaii StateMaui News

State worries people aren’t completing food stamp paperwork

HONOLULU (AP) — The state of Hawaii said people haven’t been completing the paperwork they need to continue receiving food stamps, raising concerns that thousands may be unintentionally cut off from public assistance. The concerns come after the federal government, citing the coronavirus pandemic, dropped the normal requirement that people...

