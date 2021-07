Lil Durk and his girlfriend, India Cox, were reportedly victims of a home invasion and an aggravated assault last weekend. According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (July 15), Durkio and India exchanged gunfire with intruders who somehow broke into their home in the Chateau Elan section of Braselton, Ga. on Sun., July 11. Based on information the outlet obtained from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, multiple unidentified individuals entered the property of the rapper and his partner around 5 a.m., and a shootout occurred. The home is about an hour away from Atlanta.