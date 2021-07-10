Geopolitical risks are baked into the nickel supply
FPX Nickel (TSX-V:FPX) is a Vancouver-based junior nickel mining company developing the large-scale Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The French protectorate of New Caledonia has been facing political strife as an independence vote looms later this year. Early this century the region's nickel reserves were estimated at 11% of the world's total. The Philippines are also a significant nickel producer but have had a bumpy track record with managing its mining regulations, making the country hard to invest in.www.kitco.com
