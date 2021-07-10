Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Geopolitical risks are baked into the nickel supply

By Michael McCrae
kitco.com
 6 days ago

FPX Nickel (TSX-V:FPX) is a Vancouver-based junior nickel mining company developing the large-scale Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The French protectorate of New Caledonia has been facing political strife as an independence vote looms later this year. Early this century the region's nickel reserves were estimated at 11% of the world's total. The Philippines are also a significant nickel producer but have had a bumpy track record with managing its mining regulations, making the country hard to invest in.

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nickel#Fpx Nickel#Kitco Roundtable#Mining Audiences#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Philippines
News Break
Metal Mining
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Industrykitco.com

China's Ganfeng Lithium hints 'significant' profit growth in H1 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Ganfeng attributed expected profit growth to the products sales price of the. company that was higher than expected...
Stockskitco.com

Stocks, yields slip as investors await next catalyst

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - A measure of global equity markets slid from near record highs, the dollar edged higher and bond yields fell on Thursday as investors mulled the Federal Reserve's benign inflation outlook and upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy. The number of Americans filing new claims...
Economykitco.com

Karora reports record quarterly gold production in Australia

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that second quarter gold production was approximately 20% higher than first quarter production. Production through...
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil lower on OPEC+, gold rallies on Powell

Reports are emerging that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have reached an agreement on their dispute, with the UAE apparently securing a higher production baseline. That followed official US crude inventory data that showed another large fall in headline inventories but a significant increase in gasoline and distillate stocks. That...
MarketsPosted by
Fortune

Is China’s Bitcoin crackdown cutting mining’s emissions—or shifting them somewhere else?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining is already showing results, as its share of the global computing usage dedicated to mining the energy-intensive currency has dropped from three quarters to under half. But it is also having ripple affects that could worsen the currency's overall impact on global warming.
Energy Industrykitco.com

Oil prices drop after Saudi-UAE reach output compromise

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had reached a compromise over a global supply deal that will allow the UAE to boost its output. read more. The deal between the two Gulf producers means that...
BusinessForexTV.com

India Wholesale Price Inflation Eases In June

India’s wholesale price inflation eased in June, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Wednesday. The wholesale price index increased 12.07 percent year-on-year in June, after a 12.94 percent rise in May. Economists had expected a 12.23 percent rise. The primary articles price index grew 7.74 percent...
Agricultureetftrends.com

Grains ETFs Rally on Supply Concerns

Grains-related exchange traded funds strengthened Wednesday on growing supply concerns. Among the best-performing non-leveraged ETFs of Wednesday, the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) rose 2.4% and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEArca: WEAT) gained 2.9%. Meanwhile, CBOT corn futures were up 3.5% to $5.595 per bushel and wheat futures were 3.3% higher to $6.5475 per bushel.
Marketskitco.com

The gold price moves higher again leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - After another great session on Wednesday gold has moved higher once again overnight trade at $1831/oz. Silver (0.44%) is also positive leading into the European open but the chart structure is not as strong as the yellow metal. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.89% higher while spot WTI has lost another -1.25% after struggling yesterday.
Industrykitco.com

Sandfire Resources exceeds guidance

Sandfire Resources said today it exceeded annual copper production guidance for the 12 months to 30 June 2021, producing 70,845 tonnes of contained copper and 39,459 ounces of contained gold at a C1 unit operating cost of US$0.81 per pound of payable copper. Sandfire operates DeGrussa Copper-Gold Mine, located 900km...
Industrykitco.com

Botswana begins first iron ore mining project

GABORONE, July 13 (Reuters) - Botswana has begun work on its first iron ore mine, a senior government official said on Tuesday, as the country seeks rapid diversification from diamond mining. The African nation's heavy reliance on diamonds, which account for a fifth of the Botswana's GDP and more than...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Virus curbs in Southeast Asia threaten oil demand recovery

(July 13): The fast-spreading delta virus variant is on the march through a largely unvaccinated Southeast Asia, forcing restrictions on work and mobility that are taking the shine off the wider region’s recovery in energy demand. Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, is being wracked by a particularly brutal wave of...
Economykitco.com

EU aims to raise chip production to 20% of global supply in next 10yrs

ROME, July 13 (Reuters) - European Union Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said the bloc aims to increase its production of chips to 20% of global supply, from the current 10%, over the next ten years, according to comments released by Italy's industry minister after a meeting. In May Breton had...
Energy Industrykitco.com

Africa-focused Moxico Resources plans London IPO within the next year- sources

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Africa-focused Moxico Resources is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares in London within the next twelve months, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The UK-based company, run by ex-Rio Tinto executive Alan Davies, is developing its flagship Mimbula project in Zambia's copper belt but also has other assets under development.
kitco.com

China's Alibaba to lead fund for Greater Bay Area via startup fund

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) will anchor a fund for startups in China's Greater Bay Area, the company announced on Tuesday via its Alibaba Entrepreneur Fund. The fund will have a targeted size of HK$2 billion ($258 million) and is expected to...
Economy95.5 FM WIFC

China’s Jan-June direct foreign investment up 28.7% – commerce ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) – Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in the first six months of the year jumped 28.7% from the same period last year to 607.84 billion yuan ($93.89 billion), China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday. ($1 = 6.4743 yuan) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Ryan Woo; Editing by...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up on China exports, U.S. inflation data awaited

* Easing global lockdowns spur demand for Chinese goods. * Global asset performance tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn (Updates with European trading, pricing, quotes) LONDON/HONG KONG, July 13 (Reuters) - Global shares pushed to a record high on Tuesday, buoyed by better than expected Chinese export data as markets awaited the release of U.S. inflation data for further clues about the global economic recovery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy