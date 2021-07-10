Cancel
Environment

Heat Wave Killed An Estimated 1 Billion Sea Creatures, And Scientists Fear Even Worse

By Deepa Shivaram
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the Pacific region hitting record-setting temperatures in the last few weeks, a new study from Canada shows the heat waves' enormous impact on marine life: An estimated 1 billion sea creatures on the coast of Vancouver have died as a result of the heat, a researcher said. But that...

Atlanta, GA
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

#Heat Waves#Sea Creatures#Oceans#Sea Stars#Npr#Rutgers University
