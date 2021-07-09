Cancel
Conservation, Not Exploitation: Shifting the Discussion About Sharks

By Luke Warwick
Cover picture for the articleThis piece comes to us from Luke Warwick, the Director of Shark and Ray Conservation for Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS). As shark sightings catch our attention this summer, it is time for journalists, producers, and podcasters to rethink how they communicate about these unique and imperiled fish. At a time when phrases like “shark-infested waters” and “man-eater” find their way into our consciousness, it’s important to remember that sharks have far more to fear from humans than humans have to fear from sharks—with all species at tiny fractions of their historical numbers.

