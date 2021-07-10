Column: Travel back in time with these stories of The Times’ past

This past week, we dove into The Times’ past as part of a series on old buildings in Gainesville. Along the course of sharing the building’s story, there was much more to learn thanks to a July 4, 1970, building dedication edition, which former editor Johnny Vardeman dropped off for us. Vardeman worked for the paper beginning in the late 1950s and you can read his columns on local history each week in the same edition as this column.