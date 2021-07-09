Cancel
Congress & Courts

GOP bill for Capitol security cuts House version by two-thirds

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A Republican proposal to address security costs from the Jan. 6 insurrection would largely reimburse the National Guard and U.S. Capitol Police but cut roughly two-thirds from the House Democrats’ $1.9 billion version for other expenses. The $632.9 million draft bill, obtained by CQ Roll Call and dated...

Presidential Election

Democrats Push $3.7B Bill to Secure Capitol; GOP Offers Less

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are proposing $3.7 billion in emergency spending to bolster security at the Capitol, repay outstanding debts from the Jan. 6 insurrection and help the federal government defray costs from the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation met immediate opposition from Republicans who floated a much narrower version.
Congress & Courts
The Hill

GOP says Schumer vote will fail

Senate Republicans are signaling they’re not going to agree to move forward on a scaled-down bipartisan infrastructure package if Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) goes ahead with his plan to force a vote Wednesday. Schumer has said the Senate will vote Wednesday to begin debate, but GOP aides on...
Mankato, MN

Klobuchar: Infrastructure bill could include voting measures

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at a Mankato press conference with local leaders at the historic Blue Earth County Courthouse April 5, 2021. ATLANTA (AP) — A key senator says congressional Democrats are exploring ways to include financial incentives for states to expand voting access as part of a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure bill. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota who chairs the powerful Senate Rules Committee, said Sunday that the priority continues to be passing the legislation known as the For the People Act, which would usher in minimum voting standards in the U.S. such as automatic and same-day voter registration, early voting and no-excuse absentee voting. But Klobuchar noted that Democrats could also use the process known as reconciliation to advance financial incentives in the infrastructure deal for states to adopt certain reforms.

