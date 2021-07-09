People getting money at El Rio Community
On Wednesday July 7th, UFW Foundation in partnership with Revive Community Church, distributed approximately 250 gift cards valued at $25 each to the community of El Rio and surrounding neighborhoods. There was an overwhelming amount of support as they easily reached over 500 in attendance. And although they had to cut off at 250, families and individuals kept on pouring in trying to receive some type of financial support and resources.vidanewspaper.com
