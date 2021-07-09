Cancel
Silvis, IL

List takes lead at John Deere Classic; Munoz in the hunt

By Len Ziehm
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVIS -- Sebastian Munoz knew that shooting a 63 in Thursday's first round of the John Deere Classic -- with birdies on the last five holes to boot -- wasn't all good. "It's never easy showing up the day after you shoot 8-under," he said. And it wasn't easy for him on the first nine of Friday's second round. Munoz was only even par -- not a good score at TPC Deere Run whenever the PGA Tour stars gather there. The Colombian-born Munoz rallied on the back nine for 67, however, and his 12-under-par 130 was good enough to keep him in the lead midway for most of the day in the $6.2 million championship.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

