Omno gets new trailer

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmno, an exploration adventure title from Future Friends Games and Inkyfox, received a new trailer on Switch this week. Watch it below. Omno will arrive on Switch later in 2021. We have additional information about the project here.

