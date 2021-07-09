Omno gets new trailer

Future Friends Games and StudioInkyfox revealed that they will be releasing Omno for PC and consoles on July 29th, 2021. The game, which has been five years in the making by indie developer Jonas Manke, is an atmospheric exploration and puzzle-adventure title that will challenge you to figure out how the world around you works as you solve small puzzles to make your way around. It looks pretty awesome and might be one of the breakout indie titles of the year. You can check out the latest trailer below as the game will be out in a couple of weeks.