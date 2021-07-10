Flood Advisory issued for Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Howell The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Howell County in south central Missouri Western Shannon County in south central Missouri Southern Texas County in south central Missouri Eastern Douglas County in southwestern Missouri * Until midnight CDT. * At 729 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mountain View, Willow Springs, Pomona, White Church and Peace Valley.