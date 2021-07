Today’s readings all have a shepherd theme. We’re used to the shepherd theme on the Fourth Sunday of Easter—then the Gospel is always from John chapter 10, where Jesus says, “I am the Good Shepherd.” Today’s readings focus also on those who shepherd with the Good Shepherd—or at least those who are supposed to. Jeremiah lamented the bad shepherds who destroyed and scattered the sheep of the pasture. He is talking about the kings of Israel and Judah. Those in the north led the people in the worship of idols. Those in the south wavered in faithfulness—sometimes there would be a good king, but mostly kings who wanted to serve themselves. So God speaks about shepherding his people himself and sending a “righteous Branch” from the house of David. Fast forward about 600 years from Jeremiah to Jesus, who gets off the boat on the Sea of Galilee and sees people “like sheep without a shepherd.” “His heart went out to them.” He had compassion on them. “[And] he began to teach them many things.” He saw those without a shepherd—so he shepherded them.