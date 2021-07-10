Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Blacks officially banned from pro baseball exactly 134 years ago

phillytrib.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beginning of the official banning of Black players from pro baseball was exactly 134 years ago on July 14, 1887. On that infamous date, Hall of Famer and avowed racist Cap Anson who had played for and/or managed the Philadelphia Athletics, Chicago White Stockings, New York Giants and Rockford Forest Citys, refused to play in an exhibition game against the Newark Little Giants’ Black pitcher George Stovey. As reported at chicagonow.com, “By the next day, the owners had voted 6-4 to begin a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to disallow Black players from all major baseball leagues.”

www.phillytrib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Octavius Catto
Person
Bud Fowler
Person
Satchel Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Negro League Baseball#Negro Leagues Baseball#Negro World Series#Chicago White Stockings#New York Giants#Rockford Forest Citys#Newark Little Giants#Chicagonow Com#Brooklyn Dodgers#American Association#Brown University#The Providence Grays#The National League#English#Cheyney University#Pythians#Cnlbr#The Newark Daily Mercury#The Union Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy