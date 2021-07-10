Blacks officially banned from pro baseball exactly 134 years ago

The beginning of the official banning of Black players from pro baseball was exactly 134 years ago on July 14, 1887. On that infamous date, Hall of Famer and avowed racist Cap Anson who had played for and/or managed the Philadelphia Athletics, Chicago White Stockings, New York Giants and Rockford Forest Citys, refused to play in an exhibition game against the Newark Little Giants’ Black pitcher George Stovey. As reported at chicagonow.com, “By the next day, the owners had voted 6-4 to begin a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to disallow Black players from all major baseball leagues.”