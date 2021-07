Louis Oosthuizen will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the 149th Open as a shocking late miss left Jordan Spieth with an uphill task at Royal St George’s. Oosthuizen, who was two ahead at halfway thanks to a championship record total of 129, shrugged off a slow start to remain on course for a second Open title as the first wire-to-wire winner since Rory McIlroy in 2014.