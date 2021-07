NASCAR’s “Silly Season” — a.k.a. free agency — is in full swing, and the latest news involves several Ford drivers, including Brad Keselowski. In the premier Cup Series, Team Penske announced Thursday that Keselowski will be out of the No. 2 Ford next season — he’s expected to join Roush Fenway Racing — and he’ll be replaced by Austin Cindric, the reigning second-tier Xfinity Series champion. Originally, Cindric was set to take over the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford next year, replacing fan favorite Matt DiBenedetto. But now with Cindric in the No. 2 car, Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton will pilot the No. 21.