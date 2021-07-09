Cancel
Ferring’s Microbiota Therapy for C Diff Shows Promise

By John Parkinson
contagionlive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company’s RBX2660, administered as a single dose, demonstrated superiority over standard of care for reducing Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) recurrence. In May, Ferring Pharmaceuticals presented data at the 2021 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Virtual Meeting, demonstrating the company’s, investigational therapy, RBX2660—the lead product in their MRT drug platform—has shown promise as the first microbiota-based live biotherapeutic to show efficacy in the first recurrence of CDI.

