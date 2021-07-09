Cancel
MoH probing empty vaccine syringe claim

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARUT (July 9): The Ministry of Health (MOH) is investigating a claim that one Covid-19 vaccine recipient was injected with an empty syringe. Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the Ministry viewed the matter seriously and an in-depth investigation would be carried out because issues or problems related to vaccination were not something that could be taken lightly at this time.

