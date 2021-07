Going ahead, we may need to rethink fashioning the household robot maid in the likeness of a woman with a human name. In hindsight, assigning them common human names in order to do our bidding was probably not a great idea. Only with the wisdom of years could we know that this could have gone wrong. Now that at least tens, possibly hundreds, of millions of people have grown accustomed to ordering around “Alexa” for years, Alexas want their names back.