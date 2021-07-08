Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwich, CT

Greenwich United Way Announces Over $340,000 in Second Round of Community Grants

By Greenwich Sentinel
greenwichsentinel.com
 14 days ago

The Greenwich United Way will issue its second round of 2021 Community Impact Grants awarding more than $347,000 in grants to local health, education and self-sufficiency programs across 20 partner agencies, bringing the total amount of grants for this year to nearly $1 million during its Grant Impact Presentation on July 7 at 8:30 a.m. Those interested in attending should register via email or by calling 203-869-2221 to receive ZOOM details. Grant recipients include: Abilis, Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich, Building One Community, Caritas, Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut, Coffee for Good, Family Centers, Filling in the Blanks, Food Rescue, Jewish Family Services of Greenwich, Kids In Crisis, Laurel House, Liberation Programs, Pacific House, Pathways, Inc., River House Adult Day Center, The Rowan Center, Transportation Association of Greenwich (TAG), YMCA of Greenwich, and YWCA of Greenwich.

www.greenwichsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Greenwich, CT
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rabin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mental Health#Food Rescue#Charity#Community Impact Grants#Zoom#Building One Community#Caritas#Jewish Family Services#Laurel House#Liberation Programs#Pacific House#Pathways Inc#Executive Summary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
United Way
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
HealthABC News

At least 100 US athletes unvaccinated as Olympics begin

TOKYO -- About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's medical chief said hours before Friday night's opening ceremony. Medical director Jonathan Finnoff said 567 of the American athletes had filled out their health histories as they...
Posted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Iowa StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Iowa Democrat Finkenauer seeking GOP Sen. Grassley’s seat

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrat Abby Finkenauer, a former congresswoman, is running for Republican Chuck Grassley’s U.S. Senate seat, hoping her blue-collar credentials will propel her forward in a state that has grown more conservative over the years. The 32-year-old former state lawmaker, who announced her candidacy by video...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. launches air strikes in aid of embattled Afghan forces

KABUL, July 23 (Reuters) - The United States has carried out air strikes to support Afghan government forces who have been under pressure from the Taliban as U.S.-led foreign forces carry out the final stages of their withdrawal from the country. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy