Greenwich United Way Announces Over $340,000 in Second Round of Community Grants

The Greenwich United Way will issue its second round of 2021 Community Impact Grants awarding more than $347,000 in grants to local health, education and self-sufficiency programs across 20 partner agencies, bringing the total amount of grants for this year to nearly $1 million during its Grant Impact Presentation on July 7 at 8:30 a.m. Those interested in attending should register via email or by calling 203-869-2221 to receive ZOOM details. Grant recipients include: Abilis, Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich, Building One Community, Caritas, Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut, Coffee for Good, Family Centers, Filling in the Blanks, Food Rescue, Jewish Family Services of Greenwich, Kids In Crisis, Laurel House, Liberation Programs, Pacific House, Pathways, Inc., River House Adult Day Center, The Rowan Center, Transportation Association of Greenwich (TAG), YMCA of Greenwich, and YWCA of Greenwich.