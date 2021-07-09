Diving champ Loschiavo, volleyball All-American Cleveland named Purdue Athletes of the Year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — As first-team All-America performers for program's that finished among the top 20 nationally, NCAA diving champion Brandon Loschiavo and volleyball standout Grace Cleveland have been chosen as Purdue's Athletes of the Year for the 2020-21 school year. They were selected by a vote of athletics department administrators from a pool of candidates made up of each sport's most valuable player or similar designee.