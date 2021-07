COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State will clear student debt for over 2,500 students, totaling almost $10 million. The move, according to acting President Alexander Conyers, will primarily aid students who could not return to school due to financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of people having debt cleared are returning students who have not registered for class or have dropped out because they could not pay for school.