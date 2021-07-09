Wonderline -- Readers ask about ballfield electric bill, fireworks money, Milligan and monkeys
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: How much does it cost to run the lights at the ballfield complex?. A: Cheree Folts, director of York Parks and Recreation, says since October 1, 2020, the Ballpark Complex has paid $6,633.50 in electrical. This includes electricity for the field lights, batting cages, parking lot lights, concessions, restrooms, crow’s-nest lights, concession appliances, sprinklers and everything in the maintenance shop.theindependent.com
