An Old Town man who engaged police in a nearly 20-hour standoff in June will remain behind bars after a judge ruled on Friday he was too dangerous to be let out. Thadius Wind, 47, was initially arrested June 14 and charged with criminal threatening, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and violating conditions of release after the standoff. Initially, he was being held at Penobscot County Jail on $30,000 cash bail.