Bobbie Worley, age 82, Dahlonega

Mrs. Bobbie Worley, age 82, of Dahlonega passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021. Mrs. Worley was born in Calhoun, Georgia on December 11, 1938 to the late Trammell and Dora Massey Worley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Margret Worley, Yvonne Worley, and Charlotte Worley. Ms. Bobbie was a loving mother and grandmother. She worked at the Frank D. Merrill Ranger Camp for more than thirty years as the head cook in the mess hall and only missed one day of work.