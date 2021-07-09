Total Specialties USA And Mighty Distributing System Enter New Partnership

LINDEN, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Specialties USA is proud to announce a new partnership with auto parts wholesaler, Mighty Distributing System (Mighty Auto Parts), a leader in automotive aftermarket products and services. The TotalEnergies range of lubricants will be available in the Mighty network and will initially focus primarily on the Quartz Ineo & Quartz 9000 sub-ranges, designed for light vehicles and which exceed the most demanding requirements for European OEMs.

The Quartz Ineo and Quartz 9000 Energy ranges are formulated with Age-Resistance Technology to provide unbeatable engine protection with the highest level of performance and durability. The unique combination of hyperactive molecules creates a strong thick oil film on all concerned engine parts. Engines are protected against a variety of challenges, from wear to oil oxidation even at extreme temperatures and outstanding engine performance, even under frequent stop and start conditions.

"At Total Specialties USA, we share the same beliefs and values as Mighty: proximity, focus to create value for customers, innovation and sustainability. We are excited to have the opportunity to grow the business of Mighty franchises together here in the United States," according to Senior VP of Lubricants for Total Specialties USA, Franck Bagouet.

"The addition of TotalEnergies' range of lubricants to our product offerings reinforces our commitment to serve the ever-changing automotive service industry and our nationwide network of franchises with direct sourcing of quality automotive aftermarket products," said VP of Operations for Mighty Distributing System, Sean Milligan.

About Mighty Distributing System

Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, Mighty supports 100 franchised distributors in 44 U.S. states and five international markets. The Mighty System features local service, inventory management expertise, and training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants, shop supplies, and PPE products. The Mighty business model attracts independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers and new car dealerships across the nation and abroad. Mighty's unique approach of dealing directly and exclusively with automotive professionals began in 1963.

About Total Specialties USA, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Total Specialties USA, Inc. is a part of the Americas Division for the Marketing & Services Branch of the TotalEnergies company. Total Specialties USA, Inc. offers a wide range of lubricant products including Quartz synthetic performance engine oils. Our products are sold through a comprehensive network of distributors, direct channels and an online presence.

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergiesTotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services—petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation—to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world's number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offering. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

About TotalEnergiesTotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

