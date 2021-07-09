Colleen McCrea Parr, age 99, Demorest

Colleen McCrea Parr, age 99 of Demorest, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Born on July 16, 1921, in Atlanta; she was the daughter of the late Woodbury Warnell and Colleen Coe McCrea. Colleen grew up in the East Lake community of Atlanta. She attended Girls High and met some girls that would become lifelong friends. They formed a club called “J.U.G.” (Just Us Girls) club. They met monthly until recent years. Colleen was the last surviving member.