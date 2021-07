This is a good time for fans of enormous blockbusters about outsider misfits who band together to form a surrogate family. There’s already a new Fast & Furious in theaters, F9, where Dominic Toretto’s “family” of street racers does battle with his half-brother Jakob. Now there’s Black Widow, the first Marvel movie to hit theaters after a two-year Covid layoff that, like so many of us, quarantined the Marvel Cinematic Universe at home. Like F9, Black Widow turns domestic drama into fodder for a massive action film, with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff alternately fighting with or beside three other superheroes who, many years before, had been part of a sleeper cell of Russian agents disguised as a happy American family.