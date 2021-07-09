C-D-C Updates School Mask Policy

(Washington, DC) -- The C-D-C announced today (Friday) that vaccinated teachers and students in Minnesota and other states don't need to wear masks inside school buildings. The shift comes after a growing national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in recent months in COVID hospitalizations and deaths. The guidance generally leaves it to local officials to figure out how to ensure the unvaccinated are using precautions while letting those who are fully protected go mask-free.