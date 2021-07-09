Two Saved From Minneapolis Fire

(Minneapolis, MN) -- At least two people were rescued after an apartment building caught fire in north Minneapolis Thursday night. Fire crews responded at around 10 p-m and found flames coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters rescued at least two people from balconies and helped evacuate the building. The fire was put out in about an hour. Firefighters said the building had a fire alarm system but did not have a sprinkler system because it wasn't required.