Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Danimer Scientific, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) securities between October 5, 2020 and May 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until July 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On March 20, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean, Not Quite, Scientists Say" addressing, among other things, Danimer's claims that Nodax, a plant-based plastic that Danimer markets, breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics. The Wall Street Journal article alleges that according to several experts on biodegradable plastics, "many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading." While Danimer reportedly asserts its claims are factual, the article cites at least one expert as stating that making broad claims about Nodax's biodegradability "is not accurate" and is "greenwashing."

On March 22, 2021, the first trading day following publication of the Wall Street Journal article, Danimer's stock price fell $6.43 per share, or roughly 13%, to close at $43.55 per share on March 22, 2021.

Following the end of the Class Period, on April 22, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a report on Danimer, noting, among other red flags, various inconsistencies with Legacy Danimer's (and Danimer's) historical and present claims regarding the size of its operations, Nodax's makeup and degradability, and the Company's expected profitability.

Following publication of the Spruce Point report, Danimer's stock price fell $2.01 per share, or 8.04%, to close at $22.99 per share on April 22, 2021.

Then, on May 4, 2021, Spruce Point published another report on Danimer alleging that the Company had "wildly overstated" production figures, pricing, and financial projections based on documents Spruce Point had acquired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky's Department of Environmental Protection ("KDEP") under the Freedom of Information Act ("FOIA"), all of which cast serious doubt on the integrity of the Company's internal controls.

Following publication of this second Spruce Point report, Danimer's stock price fell $1.49 per share, or 6.31%, to close at $22.14 per share on April 22, 2021.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (iii) Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Danimer shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005491/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
840
Followers
32K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Federal Court#Investors#Bragar Eagel Squire#Danimer Scientific Inc#District Court#The Wall Street Journal#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired 360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company") (QFIN) - Get Report securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). 360 DigiTech investors have until September 13, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Churchill Capital Corp IV

RADNOR, Pa., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) ("CCIV") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama against CCIV on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CCIV securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Kanzhun operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin, a mobile-native product that promotes instant direct chats between employers and job seekers, which is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms and big data insights.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

JAMES RIVER GROUP NOTICE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit - JRVR T

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The James River Group class action lawsuit charges James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) - Get Report and certain of James River Group's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of James River Group common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The James River Group class action lawsuit was commenced on July 9, 2021 in the Eastern District of Virginia and is captioned Employees' Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth dba Fort Worth Employees' Retirement Fund v. James River Group Holdings, Ltd., No. 21-cv-00444.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages 360 DigiTech, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important September 13 Deadline In Securities Class Action - QFIN

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) - Get Report between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 13, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

UI Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ubiquiti Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2021

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ubiquiti Inc. ("Ubiquiti" or "the Company") (UI) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ubiquiti securities between January 11, 2021 through March 30, 2021 (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ui.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

YMM ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

RADNOR, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Report ("FTA") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with FTA's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO").
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

DKNG Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies DraftKings Inc. F/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DraftKings Inc. ("DEAC", "DraftKings" or "the Company") (DKNG) - Get Report and certain of its directors on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired DraftKings securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dkng.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (DIDI) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") from June 27, 2021 through July 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

BZ INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kanzhun Limited - BZ

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Kanzhun investors under the federal securities laws.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

CARLOTZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc. - LOTZ, LOTZW

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 7, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CarLotz, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LOTZ, LOTZW), if they purchased the Company's securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In DraftKings Inc. F/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - DKNG

NEW YORK, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("DEAC", "DraftKings", or the "Company") (DKNG) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-05739, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired DraftKings securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Mitsubishi Electric Corporation And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ("Mitsubishi" or "the Company") (OTC: MIELY, MIELF) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages DiDi Global (DIDI) Investors To Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges DiDi Global, Inc. (DIDI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Securities class action lawsuits have been filed that relate to DiDi's IPO issuance of 316 million American Depositary Shares at $14/ADS. Certain investors may have valuable claims.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

(ATHA) Deadline Alert: Investors With Losses Over $75,000 Interested in Being a Lead Plaintiff in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Athira Pharma - Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Athira Pharma, Inc. ("Athira" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ATHA). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Athira common stock pursuant or traceable to the September 2020 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 24, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

(ATHA) Deadline Alert: Investors With Losses Over $75,000 Interested In Being A Lead Plaintiff In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Athira Pharma - Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Athira Pharma, Inc. SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, has filed a securities class action lawsuit against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) ("RLX" or the "Company"), its U.S. representatives, certain RLX directors and officers and the underwriters of RLX's January 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"), alleging violations of §§11, 12 and 15 of the Securities Act, 15 U.S.C. §§77k, 77l(a)(2), and 77o. If you purchased RLX American Depository Shares ("ADS") pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's IPO on or about January 22, 2021, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy