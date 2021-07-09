Storm Tracker Forecast - Potentially Dangerous Heat This Weekend

The heat intensified over northern California Friday afternoon, and it will get even hotter on Saturday and Sunday. Excessive Heat Warnings are already in effect, and it is important to stay cool and safe during this heatwave. Temperatures rose 5 to 8 degrees this afternoon compared to yesterday afternoon, and hotter weather is still ahead. Tonight will be clear and it won't cool very well after our hot day. Overnight lows will range from the 50s and 60s in the mountains to the 70s and 80s in the valley and foothills. Saturday will be mostly sunny to sunny and even hotter, with highs ranging from the 90s in the mountains to the 100s in the valley and foothills, and many valley locations will range from 108 to 115 degrees.